GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $151.36

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $151.36 and last traded at $153.03, with a volume of 1330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

