goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Lowered to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Get goeasy alerts:

EHMEF stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.28. goeasy has a 12-month low of $94.62 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.