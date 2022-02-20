Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

