Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,342,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.56.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.