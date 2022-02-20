Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Cullinan Oncology worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

