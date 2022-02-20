Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,599 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of EnPro Industries worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

