Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 49,423 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.62% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.50.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

