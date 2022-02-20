Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $706.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRIX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

