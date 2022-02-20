Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of WideOpenWest worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

