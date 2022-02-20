Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.