Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.03 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.10), with a volume of 484,829 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £12.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.03.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

