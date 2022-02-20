GoNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,453.13 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $121,453.13 and $29,171.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,345.47 or 1.00013378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00369296 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

