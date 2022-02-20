Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,916 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 343.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 280,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 217,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.
Xylem stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.
In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
