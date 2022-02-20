Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,916 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 343.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 280,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 217,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.