Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,790 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

