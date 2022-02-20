Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $160,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

