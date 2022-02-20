Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

