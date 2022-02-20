Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

