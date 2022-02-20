Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Masimo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.51. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.