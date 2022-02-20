Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GHM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 81,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.68. Graham has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Graham by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

