Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 7738831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,072,000 after buying an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after buying an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,752,000 after buying an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,776,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

