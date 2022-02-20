Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRPH. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 401,579 shares of company stock worth $3,877,916. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

