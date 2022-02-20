Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.51. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 401,579 shares of company stock worth $3,877,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $228,374,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,863,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,905,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,892,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

