Great Elm Capital Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

GECC stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 48.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

