Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.