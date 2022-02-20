Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Position Lessened by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP decreased its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,071 shares during the period. Grindrod Shipping comprises 0.8% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $433.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

