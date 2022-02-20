GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $125,000 Stock Position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,340 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of AIkido Pharma worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIKI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.42 on Friday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

