GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $133,000 in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 182,851 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KNDI. TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $3.22 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Kandi Technologies Group Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

