GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $160,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

