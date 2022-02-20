GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $170,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 31.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.36 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $978.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.