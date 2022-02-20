GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $144,000 Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $860.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

