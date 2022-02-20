GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 63,275 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Ring Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 112,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 504.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REI stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

