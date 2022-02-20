GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Skillz by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,490,135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Skillz by 659.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 1,284,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,148,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.
In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
