Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Alamos Gold worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

AGI stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

