Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC opened at $270.22 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

