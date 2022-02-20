Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

