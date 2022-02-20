Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,545,000 after buying an additional 317,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,900,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

