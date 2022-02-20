Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $182.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

