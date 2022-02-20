Hamster Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $535,882.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.01 or 0.06889392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,326.69 or 1.00055511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051511 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.