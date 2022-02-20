Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $57.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $59.00 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $240.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $278.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 112,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,282. The company has a market capitalization of $814.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

