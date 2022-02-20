Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $1.95 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005095 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $48.53 million and $327,172.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,254.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.25 or 0.06839110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.21 or 0.00288101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.00785220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00071540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00396877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00221150 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,898,519 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

