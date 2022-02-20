Head-To-Head Contrast: 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4 Less Group and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4 Less Group $8.17 million 0.27 $1.19 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.42 $272.00 million $4.36 19.96

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than 4 Less Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 4 Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 4 Less Group and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4 Less Group N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 6.66% 41.71% 9.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 4 Less Group and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4 Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $87.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than 4 Less Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats 4 Less Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

4 Less Group Company Profile

The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

