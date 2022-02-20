Head to Head Contrast: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Amkor Technology pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amkor Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amkor Technology and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $192.53, indicating a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.93 $338.14 million $2.62 8.95 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.38 $1.50 billion $8.97 15.23

Skyworks Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47% Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Amkor Technology on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

