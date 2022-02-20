HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 51.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -745.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

