Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 622,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

