Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.79% of Helmerich & Payne worth $53,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of HP opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

