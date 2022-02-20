Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

