Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

