Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
