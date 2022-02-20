Hertz Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,455.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $555,659.36 and $38,455.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.57 or 0.06864607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,430.57 or 1.00134082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00052103 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

