Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hess by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

NYSE HES opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

