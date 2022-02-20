HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,825 Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Mason Industrial Technology worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Mason Industrial Technology stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.